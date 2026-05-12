Dani Carvajal Injury: Trains with team Tuesday

Carvajal (foot) has returned to team training Tuesday, according to Madrid Xtra.

Carvajal had been sidelined after being diagnosed with a fracture of the distal phalanx of his fifth toe, making his return to the training pitch a faster turnaround than initially anticipated. The veteran right-back has mainly been providing depth cover behind Trent Alexander-Arnold this season, so his reintegration adds a useful option for Real Madrid in the final stretch of the campaign rather than shaking up the starting lineup. The club will assess how he responds to the coming sessions before making any decisions on his potential involvement in the remaining fixtures.