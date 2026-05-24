Dani Carvajal News: Farewell assist in final appearance

Carvajal assisted once to go with one cross (zero accurate) and two chances created in Saturday's 4-2 victory versus Athletic.

Carvajal set up Gonzalo Garcia's 12th minute opener with a pinpoint long ball before being subbed off to a standing ovation from the Bernabeu faithful, with his teammates lining up in a guard of honor to salute his exit after 12 trophy-filled seasons in Madrid. He closes the book on his Real Madrid career after making just 22 appearances this season following a serious knee injury suffered in October 2025 that nearly ended his playing days altogether, with Saturday's outing serving as his final touch in a Merengue shirt. Carvajal departs as one of the club's all-time great servants, leaving behind a legacy that includes six Champions League titles and four La Liga crowns during his time in the Spanish capital.