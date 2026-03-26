Dani Carvajal News: No longer everyday starter

Carvajal has started in seven of his 12 appearances this season while recording one clean sheet and no goal contributions.

Carvajal has seen a drop in time this campaign following his long absence last season due to a torn ACL, with the defender in more of a rotational role now. He has struggled with injuries once again this season and has missed decent time, although he has gone unused quite a bit as well. However, the main reasoning for his loss in time is likely due to the addition of Trent Alexander-Arnold this offseason, going with the more technical and younger option in the defense. It then appears Carvajal's days of running the right flank regularly may be over, likely to be used less and less as time moves on.