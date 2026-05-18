Dani Carvajal News: Set to leave Madrid

Carvajal will bring his playing career at Real Madrid to an end this summer by mutual agreement, concluding a 23-year association with the club that began when he joined the academy in 2002, the club announced.

Carvajal made 450 appearances for Real Madrid's first team across 13 senior seasons, scoring 14 goals and winning 27 trophies including six Champions League titles, making him one of only five players in football history to have won the European Cup six times. Carvajal also claimed six Club World Cups, five European Super Cups, four La Liga titles, two Copa del Rey trophies and four Spanish Super Cups during one of the most decorated periods in the club's history. At individual level, he was named in the FIFPro World XI in 2024, won the FIFA Best men's team award and was voted the best player of the 2024 Champions League final in which he scored the decisive goal. With Spain, he earned 51 caps and won Euro 2024 and the Nations League in 2023. President Florentino Perez described Carvajal as a legend and symbol of Real Madrid and its academy, with the Santiago Bernabeu set to pay tribute to the defender during Saturday's final La Liga fixture of the season against Athletic Club.