Dani Ceballos headshot

Dani Ceballos Injury: Available for Bayern clash

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on April 7, 2026 at 4:04am

Ceballos (calf) returned to full training since last week and is an option for Tuesday's Champions League clash against Bayern, the club posted.

Ceballos had been unable to make the squad for the Mallorca fixture despite being ahead of schedule in his recovery from a soleus tear, but training alongside the team is a clear indication that he is back in the mix. The spaniard is back available for the clash against the Bavarians, but the competition for midfield spots at the Bernabeu remains fierce and the Spaniard will likely resume a rotational role for the Merengues when back to full speed.

Dani Ceballos
Real Madrid
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