Dani Ceballos Injury: Available to fave Alaves

Ceballos (leg) is an option for Sunday's match against Alaves, according to manager Carlo Ancelotti. "He's available for tomorrow [Sunday] and for Wednesday."

Ceballos is once again fit after a decent absence, last playing Feb. 23 due to a leg injury. This is solid news, as the team continues to gain members back before their critical UCL bout Wednesday. He has started in 14 of his 23 appearances this season but will likely see a bench spot to start, not being risked immediately.