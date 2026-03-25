Dani Ceballos headshot

Dani Ceballos Injury: Back in partial training

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 25, 2026

Ceballos (calf) was spotted back in partial team training Wednesday, according to the club.

Ceballos took a significant step forward in his recovery Wednesday, returning to partial team training with the Merengues. That is an encouraging sign for Real Madrid, as it puts him on track to keep building his fitness and target an April return. His comeback would add depth to a crowded midfield, though he figures to slot into a bench role at best down the stretch with the squad at full strength.

Dani Ceballos
Real Madrid
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