Dani Ceballos Injury: Misses call Saturday

Ceballos (calf) is ruled out for Saturday's clash against Mallorca.

Ceballos rejoined full team training ahead of schedule after suffering a right soleus tear in late February, shaving a week off his initial seven-week timeline, but has been unable to make the matchday squad for Saturday's clash against Mallorca. The Spaniard had been progressing well in his recovery after six weeks out, and Real Madrid will continue to exercise caution rather than risk a setback. The bigger challenge awaiting him remains situational, as competition in the midfield at the Bernabeu is fierce and finding his way into the lineup regularly figures to be a serious battle down the stretch.