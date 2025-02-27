Fantasy Soccer
Dani Ceballos headshot

Dani Ceballos Injury: Picks up leg injury

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 27, 2025

Ceballos has suffered an injury to the semimembranosus muscle with tendon involvement in his left leg, the club announced.

Ceballos sustained a leg injury during the Copa del Rey and was unable to finish the match. Further tests confirmed the injury, ruling him out for Saturday's game against Betis. His return will depend on his recovery process. Luka Modric could see increased playing time in his absence.

Dani Ceballos
Real Madrid
