Dani Ceballos Injury: Picks up leg injury
Ceballos has suffered an injury to the semimembranosus muscle with tendon involvement in his left leg, the club announced.
Ceballos sustained a leg injury during the Copa del Rey and was unable to finish the match. Further tests confirmed the injury, ruling him out for Saturday's game against Betis. His return will depend on his recovery process. Luka Modric could see increased playing time in his absence.
