Dani Ceballos Injury: Sidelined two months

Ceballos (leg) could miss up to two months of action due to his recent leg injury, according to Guillermo Rai of The Athletic.

Ceballos has already been ruled out for one match due to his leg injury but the issues seem to be much worse, as he is now expected to miss around two months. This would leave him out until some time in April, missing a solid chunk of time and a few crucial matches, including both leagues of their UCL tie with Atletico Madrid. He will hope to heal up as quickly as possible, with Aduardo Camavinga and Luka Modric seeing more time while he is absent.