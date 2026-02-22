Dani Ceballos Injury: Suffers calf injury

Ceballos is out for the time being due to a calf injury, according to his club.

Ceballos is heading to the sidelines for a week or two, with the midfielder dealt a blow to his calf. Luckily for the club, this is a minor loss, as he hasn't started a match since the start of December. However, it will leave them without some depth, already without Jude Bellingham (thigh) in the midfield.