Dani Ceballos Injury: Suffers calf injury
Ceballos is out for the time being due to a calf injury, according to his club.
Ceballos is heading to the sidelines for a week or two, with the midfielder dealt a blow to his calf. Luckily for the club, this is a minor loss, as he hasn't started a match since the start of December. However, it will leave them without some depth, already without Jude Bellingham (thigh) in the midfield.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Dani Ceballos See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Dani Ceballos See More