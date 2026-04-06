Dani Ceballos Injury: Training ahead of Bayern clash

Ceballos (calf) has returned to full training since last week but remains a doubt for Tuesday's Champions League quarterfinal against Bayern Munich, according to Alberto Fernandez of Onda Cero.

Ceballos had been unable to make the squad for the Mallorca fixture despite being ahead of schedule in his recovery from a soleus tear, but training alongside the team is a clear indication that he is back in the mix and should make the matchday squad soon. Whether he makes it for the Bayern clash or remains in a supporting role will be coach Alvaro Arbeloa's call, but the competition for midfield spots at the Bernabeu remains fierce and the Spaniard will likely resume a rotational role for the Merengues when back to full speed.