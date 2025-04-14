Dani Ceballos News: Makes return Sunday

Ceballos recorded no stats in Sunday's 1-0 win over Deportivo Alaves.

Ceballos came on in the 91st minute and helped Real Madrid keep possession in the final moments of Sunday's win over Alaves. It was his return from a long-term leg injury that kept him out of the last eight matches in all competitions. He will aim for more minutes against Bilbao on Sunday as he continues to rebuild fitness. He was a regular starter before the injury and could have a role for the Merengues in the final stretch of the season.