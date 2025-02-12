Dani Ceballos News: Records assist

Ceballos assisted once to go with two shots (zero on goal) and one chance created in Tuesday's 3-2 victory versus Manchester City.

Ceballos had an up-and-down match, to say the least, Tuesday. He would compile a solid outing in the defense with his four tackles but that would soon become unrecognizable after he committed a penalty that would result in a goal for City in the 80th minute. However, he would later correct his mistakes, earning an assist which helped fuel their comeback. This was his first UCL goal contribution this season in seven appearances (three starts).