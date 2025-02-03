Fantasy Soccer
Dani Gomez

Dani Gomez News: Heading back to Levante

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 3, 2025

Gomez has been recalled from his loan to Valencia from Levante and has been transferred to Real Zaragoza, according to his former club.

Gomez has ended his time with Valencia, as he will head back to Levante after being recalled from his loan. However, he has made a quick turnaround and will be leaving Levante on a transfer, joining Real Zaragoza. This will continue his time in the second tier of Spanish football after a short stint in La Liga play.

Dani Gomez
Zaragoza
