Olmo scored one goal before suffering a shoulder dislocation and was forced off right after the hour mark in Tuesday's win against Atletico. The playmaker previously had a surgery on the same shoulder a few years ago which raises some concerns and reports already rule him out for the rest of the year. This is a major blow for the Blaugranas since he was in good form with three goals in the last two games and also because of the numerous injuries the squad has. Pedri and Raphinha are the two options to start in the number 10 role while he is sidelined.