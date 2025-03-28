Dani Olmo Injury: Out around three weeks

Olmo suffered an adductor injury and is out for around the next three weeks, according to his club.

Olmo will not be an option for the club as they enter April, not rejoining the club until later in the month due to a groin injury. This is a tough blow for the club and player, as he has started in their past five games. That said, this will force a change while he is out, with Gavi or Fermin as possible replacements.