Dani Olmo Injury: Still not fully recovered

Olmo (groin) will not travel with the team Saturday to face Leganes as he will continue training in Barcelona for a few days as part of his recovery, coach Hansi Flick said in the press conference.

Olmo is still not ready to return from his groin injury and will remain in Barcelona to continue his recovery program. His next opportunity to be available comes Tuesday against Dortmund, though he is more likely to target a return next Saturday versus Celta Vigo and avoid being risked in the Champions League following the team's convincing first-leg win. Fermin will likely continue seeing increased playing time until he comes back.