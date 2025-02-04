Dani Olmo Injury: Training again
Olmo (calf) was included in Tuesday's training session, according to his club.
Olmo is nearing a return from his calf injury, as the attacker was able to be involved in training Tuesday. This does imply a return soon, hopefully seeing the field to face Sevilla on Sunday. He has started in four of his past six appearances but a bench spot it only likely if he does play, with the club not wanting to risk their midfielder after just returning.
