Fantasy Soccer
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Dani Olmo headshot

Dani Olmo Injury: Training again

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 4, 2025

Olmo (calf) was included in Tuesday's training session, according to his club.

Olmo is nearing a return from his calf injury, as the attacker was able to be involved in training Tuesday. This does imply a return soon, hopefully seeing the field to face Sevilla on Sunday. He has started in four of his past six appearances but a bench spot it only likely if he does play, with the club not wanting to risk their midfielder after just returning.

Dani Olmo
Barcelona
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now