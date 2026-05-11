Dani Olmo News: Adds assist in El Clasico

Olmo assisted once to go with one shot (zero on goal) and one chance created in Sunday's 2-0 victory over Real Madrid. In addition, he was given a yellow card in the 52nd minute.

Olmo provided an assist on his only chance created during Sunday's El Clasico victory. The attacking midfielder wasn't overly involved in the match, but he came up big to create a big chance and help earn all three points. This win secured the league title with three matches to spare in domestic action.