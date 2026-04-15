Dani Olmo News: Bags assist

Olmo assisted once to go with three shots (one on goal) and two chances created in Tuesday's 2-1 victory against Atlético Madrid.

Olmo earned the start once again after starting the first leg and would add a huge contribution with an assist, finding Ferran Torres in the 24th minute. This gives the midfielder his first assist in UCL play this season. That said, this campaign ends with four starts in 10 appearances, adding two goal contributions.