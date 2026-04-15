Dani Olmo News: Bags assist
Olmo assisted once to go with three shots (one on goal) and two chances created in Tuesday's 2-1 victory against Atlético Madrid.
Olmo earned the start once again after starting the first leg and would add a huge contribution with an assist, finding Ferran Torres in the 24th minute. This gives the midfielder his first assist in UCL play this season. That said, this campaign ends with four starts in 10 appearances, adding two goal contributions.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Dani Olmo See More
-
World Cup
2026 World Cup Golden Boot Odds: Full Player List22 days ago
-
Game Previews
Chelsea vs Barcelona Preview: Predicted Lineups, Injury News, H2H & MD5 Prediction142 days ago
-
Game Previews
Barcelona vs Paris Saint-Germain Preview: Predicted Lineups, Injury News, H2H & MD2 Prediction197 days ago
-
Fantasy Premier League Rankings
Sleeper La Liga Rankings: Top 400 for the 2025/26 Season265 days ago
-
Fantasy Soccer Podcast
DraftKings DFS UCL Picks for Barcelona vs. Inter: Wednesday, April 30350 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Dani Olmo See More