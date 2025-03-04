Dani Olmo News: Brace of assists in victory

Olmo assisted twice to go with five shots (two on goal) and five chances created in Sunday's 4-0 victory against Real Sociedad.

Olmo was in the starting XI for the first time since mid-December and had a strong performance against Real Sociedad on Sunday. He assisted Barcelona's first two goals, setting up Gerard Martin and Marc Casado. These were his first two assists of the league season. He also attempted five shots and created five chances, both season highs. He will try to make an impact again in the league against Osasuna on Saturday.