Dani Olmo headshot

Dani Olmo News: Key assist in win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 6, 2026

Olmo assisted once to go with one shot (zero on goal) and four chances created in Saturday's 2-1 win over Atletico Madrid.

Olmo's first-half assist Saturday catalyzed the 2-1 Barcelona comeback victory over Atletico Madrid. Across his last five appearances (two starts) in all competitions, the forward has scored once from five shots (two on goal) and created six chances. Olmo's 14 goal contributions (seven goals, seven assists) across 25 La Liga appearances (18 starts) are his most in a single domestic campaign since scoring five goals and assisting nine times for RB Leipzig during the 2020/21 Bundesliga campaign.

Dani Olmo
Barcelona
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