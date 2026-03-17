Dani Olmo headshot

Dani Olmo News: Nets on Sunday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 17, 2026

Olmo scored one goal to go with three shots (two on goal), one cross (one accurate) and one corner in Sunday's 5-2 victory over Sevilla.

Olmo started as the attacking midfielder ahead of Fermin and netted the third of the game in the 38th minute. Olmo recorded 49 passes and also made two clearances, one tackle and one interception. This was his first goal contribution in over a month.

Dani Olmo
Barcelona
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