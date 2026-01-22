Olmo made an immediate impact as a replacement for the injured Pedri (hamstring), making the score sheet with an impressive shot to the top angle of the far post in the 63rd minute against the Czech team. The talented attacker has now made six consecutive appearances since recovering from a shoulder injury, though he has split starts with a recently productive Fermin. Olmo can be highly reliable for shots and playmaking numbers if given meaningful time on the field, but he has also found success off the bench after scoring in each of his last substitute appearances in both La Liga and UCL.