Dani Olmo News: Should play decent role

Olmo has been named in Spain's World Cup squad and is set for a larger and more central role in coach Luis de la Fuente's starting lineup given the current injuries.

Olmo ended a strong campaign with Barcelona having contributed seven goals and eight assists across 33 La Liga appearances, establishing himself as one of the most complete attacking midfielders in the Blaugrana's history-making title-winning side. The attacking midfielder was Spain's joint-top scorer at Euro 2024 and brings the creativity, goal threat and versatility to operate across the front line and in the No. 10 role or on the left wing, making him the natural candidate to fill the void if Lamine Yamal (hamstring) and Nico Williams (hamstring) can't be fit in time. Olmo heads into the World Cup with enormous confidence after a brilliant club season and the determination to prove himself the undisputed star of a Spain side that arrives in North America as one of the genuine favorites to win the tournament.