Olmo made his second consecutive start and was very active up front. Accuracy wasn't there for the attacker in front of the net, though, but he made up for that with a lot a tenacity when his team didn't have the ball, with his four tackles being more than he did in any game over the last two years. The lack of goals and assists and the fact that he's in and out of the starting XI doesn't make him a very reliable fantasy asset but that can change if he finds this kind of peripheral numbers more frequently, not to mention that scoring would eventually be there if he keeps getting significant minutes.