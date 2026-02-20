Dani Parejo Injury: Back in team training

Parejo (undisclosed) was back in team training Friday and could be an option for Sunday's clash against Valencia, according to Apuntesports.

Parejo sat out the last match with a muscle issue but was back on the training pitch Friday, signaling the setback was minor. The veteran midfielder is now firmly in the mix for Sunday's showdown against his former club Valencia. If he gets the green light, he is in line to reclaim the starting spot he has consistently held in recent weeks under coach Marcelino Total.