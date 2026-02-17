Dani Parejo Injury: Late call Wednesday

Parejo (muscular) is a late call for Wednesday's clash against Levante, coach Marcelino Total said in the press conference. "Dani has a muscular problem, we have to see if he can be available for that game."

Parejo is battling a muscular issue and will be evaluated ahead of Wednesday's showdown against Levante to determine whether he can make the matchday squad. The veteran has been a locked-in starter in Villarreal's midfield this season, so his status is one to monitor closely. If he's forced to miss time, Santi Comesana is the top candidate to step in and absorb those minutes in the engine room.