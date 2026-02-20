Dani Parejo Injury: Status to be determined

Parejo (undisclosed) could be an option for Sunday's clash against Valencia, manager Marcelino Garcia Toral told media during Friday's press conference. "Friday was the first day he trained with the team. We'll see how he is Saturday and will decide from there."

Parejo didn't play in Villarreal's previous game due to a muscular issue, but his return to training Friday is certainly a positive sign. A final call on his status will be made Saturday, but it seems he's trending in the right direction.