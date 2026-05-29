Dani Parejo News: Goal in final appearance

Parejo scored one goal on one shot in Sunday's 5-1 win over Atletico Madrid.

Parejo is likely to end his time with Villarreal after the 2025/26 season and ended it in a good way, as the midfielder scored the opener in the 30th minute from the penalty spot. He then wraps up the season with only the one goal standing as his lone goal contribution this campaign, earning it in 32 appearances (16 starts). The veteran's career is now in limbo, as he may find a new club, but at the age of 37, retirement is also an option.