Dani Parejo News: Set to leave Villarreal

Parejo will leave Villarreal at the end of the season after six years with the club, according to the club.

Parejo made 269 appearances for the Yellow Submarine, scoring 16 goals and establishing himself as one of the ninth-highest appearance makers in Villarreal's history and the fifth-most prolific La Liga appearance maker of all time. During his six seasons at the Estadio de la Ceramica, Parejo won the UEFA Europa League in 2021, reached the Champions League semifinals in 2022 and helped the club secure three Champions League qualifications. The club will pay tribute to Parejo at Sunday's final La Liga fixture against Atletico de Madrid, which will also serve as the celebration with the fans following their Champions League qualification this season. Villarreal expressed deep gratitude for his dedication and commitment throughout what has been a defining chapter for the club, wishing him every success in the next step of his professional career.