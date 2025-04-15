Dani Parejo News: Vital in middle of pitch

Dani Parejo assisted once to go with one shot (zero on goal), six crosses (one accurate) and five corners in Sunday's 2-1 victory against Betis.

Parejo has been a key player for Villarreal for years now, and demonstrated his importance to the club once again on Sunday against Betis. In 78 minutes played, the 35 year old midfielder tallied one assist, hit the woodwork once, completed all 30 of his passes, and made six into the final third. Parejo could not have picked a more opportune moment to break his goal contribution drought, as he had not registered one in La Liga since January 20.