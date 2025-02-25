Dani Raba News: Active display in sounding loss

Raba recorded three shots (one on goal), three crosses (zero accurate) and three corners in Sunday's 3-0 defeat to Real Sociedad.

Raba was Leganes' most dangerous player by a wide margin in this 3-0 loss, and throughout the game, he looked like the only player who could upset the opposing defense. Raba has recorded multiple shots and/or chances created in five of his last six games, a span in which he's racked up two goals, one assist, 10 shots and 14 chances created.