Fantasy Soccer
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Dani Raba headshot

Dani Raba News: Bags goal in Saturday's loss

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 30, 2025

Raba scored one goal to go with two shots (one on goal), two crosses (one accurate) and two corners in Saturday's 3-2 defeat to Real Madrid.

Raba found the back of the net again Saturday, a strike in the 41st minute assisted by Oscar Rodriguez that took the 2-1 lead. It marked his sixth goal of the season, three of which have come in his last two matches. He also created one chance, recorded two crosses and took two corners on the attack. On the defensive end he won three tackles and five duels before he was subbed off in the 86th minute for Miguel de la Fuente.

Dani Raba
Leganes
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now