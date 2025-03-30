Dani Raba News: Bags goal in Saturday's loss

Raba scored one goal to go with two shots (one on goal), two crosses (one accurate) and two corners in Saturday's 3-2 defeat to Real Madrid.

Raba found the back of the net again Saturday, a strike in the 41st minute assisted by Oscar Rodriguez that took the 2-1 lead. It marked his sixth goal of the season, three of which have come in his last two matches. He also created one chance, recorded two crosses and took two corners on the attack. On the defensive end he won three tackles and five duels before he was subbed off in the 86th minute for Miguel de la Fuente.