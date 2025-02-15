Dani Raba News: Converts two penalties

Raba scored twice from two shots while crossing five times (two accurate) and creating three chances during Saturday's 3-3 draw with Alaves.

Raba converted penalties in the 10th and 37th minutes while leading Leganes in shots, crosses and chances created during the draw. The goal involvements were the first since January 18th for the forward as he's combined for five shots, nine chances created and 12 crosses over his last three starts.