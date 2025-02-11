Dani Raba News: Creative in final third

Raba registered two shots (one on goal), five crosses (four accurate) and two corners in Sunday's 2-0 loss versus Valencia.

Despite Leganes failing to score a goal in Sunday's loss to Valencia, Raba did his best to pull the visitors back into the match. In 90 minutes played, he completed the most dribbles of any player in the match with three, was the most fouled player with four drawn, and made nine passes into the final third as a striker. Raba does have five goal contributions in 11 La Liga starts this season, and he could see that tally increase this Saturday against a porous Deportivo Alvaes defense.