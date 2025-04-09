Dani Raba News: Scores again

Raba scored one goal to go with three shots (two on goal), five crosses (one accurate) and four corners in Monday's 1-1 draw against Osasuna. In addition, he was given a yellow card in the 62nd minute.

Raba scored for a third straight match and is up to seven goals in 22 appearances on the season. This also marked his third consecutive game recording multiple shots, and he has a total of seven shots and five shots on target over that span. Additionally, he tied his season high for a sixth time with three chances created in the match.