Dani Raba News: Scores again

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 9, 2025

Raba scored one goal to go with three shots (two on goal), five crosses (one accurate) and four corners in Monday's 1-1 draw against Osasuna. In addition, he was given a yellow card in the 62nd minute.

Raba scored for a third straight match and is up to seven goals in 22 appearances on the season. This also marked his third consecutive game recording multiple shots, and he has a total of seven shots and five shots on target over that span. Additionally, he tied his season high for a sixth time with three chances created in the match.

