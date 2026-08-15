Dani Requena Injury: Unavailable for season opener

Requena is unavailable for Levante's opening match against Espanyol because his registration could not be completed in time, according to Las Provincias.

Requena's loan move from Villarreal to Levante this summer has been put on hold at the worst possible time, with registration issues ruling him out of the squad and the travel list for the season-opening match against Espanyol. He's expected to be integrated into the squad as soon as the registration is finalized.