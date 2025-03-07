Dani Rodriguez Injury: Dealing with foot injury

Rodriguez didn't train Thursday due to a foot injury and was limited in Friday's session, so his availability for Sunday's game at Athletic Bilbao is up in the air, according to Sebastia Adrover of Diario De Mallorca.

Rodriguez has one goal and two assists over his last three starts, and he's been one of the most consistent players for Mallorca this season, so his potential absence could be a huge blow for them. He has four goals and six assists across 26 appearances (19 starts) this season. If he's out, expect Robert Navarro (hamstring) to play in a more central role as a no. 10.