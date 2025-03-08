Dani Rodriguez Injury: Option for Sunday
Rodriguez (foot) is an option for Sunday's match against Athletic but is expected to see limited time, according to Juanmi Sanchez of Marca.
Rodriguez will make the call for Sunday despite not training since Wednesday, as he is in a decent enough spot to travel with the team. However, he will see a limited role and will likely only appear off the bench, with a starting role seeming very unlikely.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer toolsSign Up Now