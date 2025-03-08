Fantasy Soccer
Dani Rodriguez headshot

Dani Rodriguez Injury: Option for Sunday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 8, 2025 at 11:40am

Rodriguez (foot) is an option for Sunday's match against Athletic but is expected to see limited time, according to Juanmi Sanchez of Marca.

Rodriguez will make the call for Sunday despite not training since Wednesday, as he is in a decent enough spot to travel with the team. However, he will see a limited role and will likely only appear off the bench, with a starting role seeming very unlikely.

