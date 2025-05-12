Dani Rodriguez Injury: Subs off early injured
Dani Rodriguez generated three crosses (one accurate) and three corners in Saturday's 2-1 win against Valladolid. He was injured and subbed out in the 76th minute.
Rodriguez took three of Mallorca's five corner kicks during the home win. The midfielder was forced off in the 76th minute, though, after suffering an undisclosed injury. He should now be considered questionable until officially cleared by the medical staff.
