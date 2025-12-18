Rodriguez was suspended by the club in September following a social media post in which he criticized his situation, and now both parties have reached an agreement, so the midfielder will be able to continue his career elsewhere. Rodriguez is a proven commodity in LaLiga, so he should generate tons of interest from clubs in the top flight. He spent the last seven-and-a-half years with Mallorca and is six months removed from notching four goals and seven assists in 37 appearances during the 2024\/25 campaign.