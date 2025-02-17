Dani Rodriguez News: Goal and assist in win

Rodriguez scored one goal and assisted once from four shots and one chance created in Sunday's 3-1 win over Las Palmas.

Rodriguez helped his side open the scoring by delivering a cross that was headed home by Vedat Muriqi in the seventh minute of play. Rodriguez later buried a shot from the center of the box, giving Mallorca a 3-0 lead in the 35th minute. This marked the first time this season that Rodriguez recorded a goal and an assist in the same match. He also set a season-high with four shots and registered at least one chance created for a fourth straight game, totaling six chances created over that span.