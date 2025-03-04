Fantasy Soccer
Dani Rodriguez News: Mixed results in draw

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 4, 2025

Dani Rodriguez assisted once to go with two shots (zero on goal), four crosses (zero accurate) and one corner in Sunday's 1-1 draw versus Deportivo Alaves.

Rodriguez had a decent shift in Mallorca's 1-1 draw with Deportivo Alvaes on Sunday. In 88 minutes played, the striker tallied one assist, created two chances, but failed to complete any of his three dribbles or four crosses, and lost ten of his 17 duels. Rodriguez now has three goal contributions in his last three La Liga starts, but will face a tough test on Sunday as Athletic Bilbao awaits.

