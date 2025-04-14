Dani Rodriguez News: Provides assist in win
Dani Rodriguez assisted once to go with three crosses (one accurate) and one corner in Saturday's 2-0 victory versus Real Sociedad.
Rodriguez notched his seventh assist of the season as he passed the ball to Sergi Darder, who would then go on a long run and beat the goalkeeper. His seven assists mark a new career-high in a season for the midfielder who had already set a career-high with 10 goal contributions.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer toolsSign Up Now