Dani Rodriguez News: Whips in eight crosses
Rodriguez generated two shots (one on goal), eight crosses (one accurate) and three corners in Monday's 1-1 draw against Osasuna.
Rodriguez led the match in crosses Monday, whipping in eight in the draw. However, this still fell two short of his season-high, topping his eight twice and seeing the most on Sept. 14. with 10. He has now started in five straight matches, with 16 starts in 23 outings.
