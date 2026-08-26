Dani Sanchez News: Leaves Malaga

Sanchez has left Malaga after three seasons with the club, the club announced.

Sanchez departs after playing a role in back-to-back promotions that took Malaga from the third tier back to La Liga. The left-back made 29 appearances across all competitions during his first season before adding another 41 official appearances over the following two campaigns. His departure leaves Malaga needing to rely on other options at left-back as they navigate their first season back in the top flight.