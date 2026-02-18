Dani Vivian Injury: Available against Elche

Vivian (thigh) will be an option for Friday's clash against Elche, according to Edu Velasco Jr from El Chiringuito.

Vivian got back into full team training last week and is officially in the mix for Friday's showdown against Elche. The center-back has put the thigh issue behind him and is ready to rejoin the Basques' defensive rotation. He was a locked-in starter before going down, but now he'll have to battle Aymeric Laporte and Aitor Paredes for two spots in the starting defense, with Yeray Alvarez set to add even more competition to the back line.