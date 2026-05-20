Dani Vivian Injury: Back training with squad

Vivian (ankle) returned to group training Wednesday and could be available for Saturday's clash against Real Madrid, according to Edu Velasco Jr of El Chiringuito TV.

Vivian's return to the training pitch is an encouraging development after the lateral ligament sprain in his right ankle had appeared likely to end his season prematurely. The center-back had been one of Athletic Club's most reliable defensive performers this campaign, contributing one goal, 59 tackles, 39 interceptions and 178 clearances across 36 appearances in all competitions. His potential availability for Saturday's final fixture against Real Madrid at the Bernabeu will depend on how he responds to training over the coming days, with the club expected to take a cautious approach given the nature of the injury.